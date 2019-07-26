Resurfacing project set to begin between Eagleville and Bethany

Another resurfacing project on Interstate 35 in Harrison County begins next week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted Emery Sapp, Inc. to resurface I-35 between Route N at Eagleville and U.S. Route 136 in Bethany. This follows a portion between the Iowa state line and Eagleville that was completed earlier this year.

The contractor will begin this next section of asphalt overlay on Monday, July 29, 2019. They plan to begin at Eagleville and work southbound, then move to the northbound lanes. The interstate will be reduced to one lane around the work with a 16-foot width restriction.

The contractor plans to work daylight hours, Monday through Saturday.

The resurfacing work should be completed by mid-September, however, guardrail, striping, and other work could continue through the first of November.

All scheduled roadwork is weather permitting and subject to change.