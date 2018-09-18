Resurfacing project planned for Route 139 from Iowa line to Route 6 in Sullivan County

The portion of Route 139 from the Iowa state line in Putnam County to Route 6 in Sullivan County will be getting a new surface this month.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Norris Asphalt Paving to mill and complete surface leveling on Route 139. Crews plan to begin work on Sept. 24, with completion anticipated by the first week of November. The road will be narrowed to one lane with motorists directed through the work zone using flaggers and a pilot car.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.