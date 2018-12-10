Resurfacing project awarded for Missouri Highway 6 in Adair and Sullivan Counties

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently awarded a contract to Chester Bross, of Palmyra, Missouri, for a resurfacing project on Missouri Route 6 in Adair and Sullivan Counties, from the Chariton River to Missouri Route 129, for a total length of approximately 14.5 miles. The total cost of the project is $2,595,497.

“Crews will first perform partial depth pavement repairs throughout the project. After the pavement repairs are complete, the roadway surface will be replaced with a new asphalt surface,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Amy Crawford, P.E.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zones while the work is completed. The work could begin as early as this spring and should be completed before next fall.

“A more specific schedule on this project will be shared after the contractor provides the plan for completing the work,” Crawford added.