Resurfacing planned on highway 136 near Albany

A resurfacing project on U.S. Route 136 could begin as early as Friday, April 12. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corporation to resurface 3.7 miles of U.S. Route 136 from just east of U.S. Route 169 to 0.5 miles west of Route C in Albany. Crews will mill off the old surface and then lay down new asphalt through this area.

The contractor will begin with asphalt repairs and milling off portions of the old road surface. They could begin some of this work on Friday, April 12 or Monday, April 15. Motorists who regularly travel this area should be alert and watch for roadway signs and workers. A pilot car will be used to guide vehicles through the work zone.

Crews will work during daylight hours, five days per week. Some work may occur on the weekends, if necessary to complete the project on schedule. The contractor hopes to have all work completed by the beginning of May.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.