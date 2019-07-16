Resurfacing on both Chariton County routes 129 and 5 progressing

After facing delays, the Chariton County Route 5 resurfacing project resumed last week.

The project was delayed for the testing of materials utilized for the base widening, which were found to be acceptable. During the delay, crews from Capital Paving and Construction, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began work on Route 129 and expect to complete the project at the end of this week.

Crews are working to finish asphalt paving on Route 5 today followed by shoulder, rumble and striping operations. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

Motorists who regularly travel this area should be alert and watch for roadway signs and workers. A pilot car will be used to guide vehicles through the work zone. Crews will work during daylight hours, five days per week. Some work may occur on the weekends, if necessary to complete the project on schedule.