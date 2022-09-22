Results of Wednesday meeting of Newtown-Harris Board of Education

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved the 2022-2027 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan September 21st.

Ed-Con Consultant Jim Judd helped guide the district during the CSIP process. He congratulated the CSIP Committee on its work and said the document is in compliance with the standards set forth by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri School Improvement Program 6.

Superintendent Doctor Matt Copeland discussed the three main goals from the plan related to student achievement, communication, and leadership.

The CSIP will be updated monthly and be used to keep track of Newtown-Harris’s work to help improve the district.

The board approved four substitute teachers. Each candidate took advantage of the 20-hour DESE online sub certification module, which the district paid for.

The board approved 2022-2023 21st Century Grant After-School staff contracts. Fifteen staff members will provide before and after-school tutoring and enrichment options for about 40 students during the school year.

The tuition rate was set at $13,500. Copeland was approved as the Homeless Liaison.

The board approved the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. The plan has to be presented to the board twice a year with stakeholder feedback. Newtown-Harris plans to continue to emphasize cleaning, improved handwashing, and hygiene practices as well as a commitment to stay home when someone is sick.

The board approved the Local Compliance Plan Certification Statement. The district reports the document assures the district will operate under the appropriate state and federal guidelines related to providing special services for students.

The board approved the Conflict of Interest Statement and policies related to mandatory laws. Three policies were also approved that were recommended involving staff conduct, classroom postings and displays, and student transportation services.

The board approved the 2022-2023 North Central Career Center Consortium Agreement with 12 other school districts. South Harrison R-2 acts as the fiscal agent and is responsible for Newtown-Harris’s Perkins Career and Technical Education Improvement Act money. The agreement allows students to participate in Business Technology, Early Childhood Careers, Health Sciences, Automotive Technology and Collision, Construction Technology, Welding Technology, and Agriculture courses.

It was announced Newtown-Harris will likely not receive additional funds from the state to help replace a walk-in freezer.

The board entered into an executive session to discuss personnel matters.