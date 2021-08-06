Results of the Beef Show at the 2021 Lucerne Stock Show announced

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Officials have announced the results of the Beef Show at the 2021 Lucerne Stock Show

Market

Grand Champion Overall – Chase Simmons (Unionville)

Reserve Grand Champion – Pacey Hawkins (Iowa)

Champion Home Raised – Dylan Hamilton (Lucerne)

Reserve Home Raised – Leah Simmons (Unionville)

In-County Champion – Chase Simmons (Unionville)

Reserve In-County – Dylan Hamilton (Lucerne)

Breeding

Grand Champion Female – Kerrigan Mobley (Iowa)

Reserve Champion Female – Madden Foster (Unionville)

Champion Home Raised – Dylan Hamilton (Lucerne)

Reserved Home Raised – Kora Bain (Unionville)

In-County Champion- Madden Foster (Unionville)

Reserve In-County – Dylan Hamilton (Lucerne)

Bulls

Grand Champion Bull – Justin Webb (Unionville)

Reserve Champion Bull – Cutler Epperson

Champion Home Raised – Dylan Hamilton (Lucerne)

Reserve Home Raised – Gracie Rogers (Princeton)

Cow/Calf Pair

Grand Champion Pair – Treyton Trent (Unionville)

Showmanship

Junior Champion – Nora Kate McGaugh (Carrollton)

Senior Champion – Kerrigan Mobley (Iowa)

PeeWee Show

Grand Champion Peewee – Dade Hamilton (Lucerne)

Reserve PeeWee – Gemma McGaugh (Carrollton)

