Results of the Beef Show at the 2021 Lucerne Stock Show announced

Officials have announced the results of the Beef Show at the 2021 Lucerne Stock Show
Market
Grand Champion Overall – Chase Simmons (Unionville)
Reserve Grand Champion – Pacey Hawkins (Iowa)
Champion Home Raised – Dylan Hamilton (Lucerne)
Reserve Home Raised – Leah Simmons (Unionville)
In-County Champion – Chase Simmons (Unionville)
Reserve In-County – Dylan Hamilton (Lucerne)
Breeding
Grand Champion Female – Kerrigan Mobley (Iowa)
Reserve Champion Female – Madden Foster (Unionville)
Champion Home Raised – Dylan Hamilton (Lucerne)
Reserved Home Raised – Kora Bain (Unionville)
In-County Champion- Madden Foster (Unionville)
Reserve In-County – Dylan Hamilton (Lucerne)
Bulls
Grand Champion Bull – Justin Webb (Unionville)
Reserve Champion Bull – Cutler Epperson
Champion Home Raised – Dylan Hamilton (Lucerne)
Reserve Home Raised – Gracie Rogers (Princeton)
Cow/Calf Pair
Grand Champion Pair – Treyton Trent (Unionville)
Showmanship
Junior Champion – Nora Kate McGaugh (Carrollton)
Senior Champion – Kerrigan Mobley (Iowa)
PeeWee Show
Grand Champion Peewee – Dade Hamilton (Lucerne)
Reserve PeeWee – Gemma McGaugh (Carrollton)