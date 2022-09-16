Results of 2022 Missouri 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Almost 150 Missouri 4-H youth applied their evaluation and communication skills on September 10 during the University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at the Trowbridge Livestock Center on the MU campus in Columbia.

Youths involved with the livestock judging program develop key life skills to aid in their future career success, said MU Extension state 4-H agriculture educator Maria Calvert. “Through involvement in a 4-H judging team, members must make rapid, logical decisions and defend their decisions via oral reasons,” she said.

Top 10 competitors, ages 8-10:

Kade Jackson, Clinton County Colton Hawkins, Bates County Korbin Walrod, Vernon County Izzy Haley, Linn County Aubree Sloan, Clinton County Rance Greiman, Marion County Carlie Kleeman, Clinton County Chaney Hahs, Cape Girardeau County Nalayni Bock, Cedar County Caroline Thompson, Linn County

Top 10 competitors, junior division (ages 8-13):

Corbin Neil, Vernon County Carson Coram, Linn County Nolan Dehn, Clinton County Savannah Miller, Warren County Wyatt Copenhaver, Lafayette County Maggie Reed, Pettis County Kelsey Sparks, Linn County Emma Bourgeous, Jasper County Braden Stimpson, Livingston County Olivia Walrod, Vernon County

Top three junior teams:

Vernon County Linn County Clinton County

The top 10 competitors, senior division (ages 14-18):

Brayden Gas, Vernon County Isabel Lowe, Bates County Gage Swindler, Caldwell County Annamarie Stone, Audrain County Jorja Ebert, Caldwell County Rylee Anderson, Livingston County Cole Burch, Vernon County Clayton Ferguson, Bates County Mason Forkner, Vernon County Brycen Mobray, Dent County

Top four senior teams:

Vernon County Bates County Caldwell County Andrew County

The top four senior teams will represent Missouri 4-H at national competitions.

Calvert said that more than half of the participants responded that, compared to before participating in this event, they now have more knowledge in the areas of identifying visual and genetic characteristics of an animal, comparing their perception of an animal against the ideal, judging classes, using livestock judging terminology and giving reasons. More than 90% of them consider themselves educated consumers of agricultural products, are comfortable sharing their knowledge of agriculture with others, see themselves as advocates for the industry, and are planning to pursue careers in agriculture.