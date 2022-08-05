Results from the North Central Missouri Fair Rabbit, Poultry and Fowl shows

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been released from the North Central Missouri Fair Rabbit and Poultry and Fowl shows on August 4th.

There were 22 exhibitors showing 123 animals in the Rabbit Show. There were 17 breeds and two pee wee exhibitors.

The grand champion of the show was shown by Elizabeth Buttman of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion of the show was shown by Jaclyn Hines of Bogard. The best Four Class rabbit was shown by Jaclyn Hines, and the reserve Four Class rabbit was shown by Emily Chalfant of Gilman City. The best Six Class rabbit was shown by Elizabeth Buttman, and the reserve Six Class rabbit was shown by Malory Chalfant of Gilman City.

Elizabeth Buttman had the grand champion meat pen and showed the grand champion market rabbit. The reserve champion market rabbit was shown by Emma Peery of Chillicothe. Jaclyn Hines received senior showmanship, and Adaline Anderson received junior showmanship.

There were 10 exhibitors and 42 animals shown in the Poultry and Fowl Show. There was one pee wee exhibitor. The grand champion of the show was shown by Charlie Hays of Kirksville, and the reserve champion of the show was shown by Paxton Boyles of Dawn. The champion large fowl was shown by Charlotte Sykes of Dawn, and the reserve champion was shown by Paxton Boyles. Charlie Hays had the champion bantam, and Addison George of Chillicothe showed the reserve champion.

The champion and reserve champion ducks were shown by Paxton Boyles. Senior showmanship went to Addison George, and Jonathan Beckett Sykes of Dawn received junior showmanship.