Results from Career Development Events competition in Paris, Missouri

The northeast Missouri community of Paris hosted Career Development Contests for FFA students on Friday, March 18, 2022
Among results involving local and area schools:
- Trenton FFA placed fifth among 14 schools competing in ag sales.
- Entomology, Meadville was fourth and Milan fifth out of 25 teams.
- Farm Management, Meadville finished 6th out of 14 schools.
- Food Science, Trenton had a team place sixth out of 18.
- Meats judging, Meadville was eighth and Trenton tenth from a field of 35.
- Poultry, the Meadville FFA had a team that finished second out of 27 schools.