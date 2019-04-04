Results announced from Wednesday FFA Career Development Events competition

Trenton FFA had two top-ranked teams, Princeton and Gilman City had one in Wednesday’s Career Development Events for northwest Missouri schools.

Among results from the second day of district competition, Trenton captured first place in ag sales and in meats judging. Princeton took first place in dairy cattle. Gilman City won first at district in ag mechanics. Other highly-ranked teams in those categories included in ag sales, Gallatin placed second and Chillicothe third; in meats: North Harrison was second and Princeton fifth; for dairy cattle North Harrison was second, Trenton fourth, and Grundy R-5 seventh; in ag mechanics, Cameron was second, Gallatin fifth, Trenton sixth and Chillicothe seventh. The top four district teams in forestry were Hamilton, South Harrison, Braymer, and North Harrison.

Among individual results from Wednesday judging, top students in order for ag sales were Graydee Rains of Gallatin, Teresa Burkholder and Noah Burkeybile both at Trenton, Kayle Lewis of Chillicothe, Nick Velazquez of Trenton. Top students in meats judging were Mackenzie McAtee and Grace Allen of Trenton, Mardee Sadowsky of North Harrison, and McKenna Cox of Trenton.

Top students in dairy cattle were Owen Schreffler, Lacie Lewis, and Sara Spencer all of Princeton, Haven Burress of Trenton and Zeb Schwartzkopf of Princeton who tied for fifth place. Top students in ag mechanics, third through sixth, are Riley Still of Gilman City, Haven Gibson of Gallatin, Jacob Burnett of Gilman City who tied in fourth and Garrett Clark of Gilman City.