Results announced from Tuesday’s Bulldog Challenge at Gallatin High School

More than 300 non-perishable items were collected at the Sixth Annual “Bulldog Challenge” held during Tuesday night’s varsity basketball doubleheader at Gallatin High School. The challenge involved Bright Futures Trenton against Bright Futures Gallatin.

Bright Futures Gallatin collected 177 items, with 157 items collected for Trenton. Those items included jars of peanut butter, fruit cups, and cans of soup. An additional $275 was raised from admission prices and anonymous donations.

The money raised will be used by Bright Futures Gallatin to purchase additional food items for students in need. Bright Futures Trenton will utilize the donations by using its Food Pals initiative to benefit local students.

In a related story, the Trenton R-IX Board of Education is planning to discuss a Bright Futures building. The board meeting at the district office will be Tuesday (January 9th) night at 5:30.

Other items on the agenda include an election candidate update, a safety deposit box at Southern Bank, and Early Childhood/Parents as Teachers and Health Services evaluation reports. A closed session for personnel is on the agenda as well.