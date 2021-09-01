Results announced for the Daviess County Quilt Show

Local News September 1, 2021 KTTN News
Quilt Show Results Graphic
Results have been announced from viewer’s choice awards for the Daviess County Quilt Show in August. The Green Hills Quilt Guild sponsored the show at the Daviess County Library to celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial.

Viewer’s choice first place went to Debbie Heldenbrand of Gallatin for Sampler: Bristle Creek Farmhouse. Second place went to Twyla Johnson of Spickard for Churches Around the World. There was a tie for third place with Cyndi Johnson of Trenton for Passionate Rhapsody and Veda Heldenbrand of Gallatin for Redwork Barns.

The Green Hills Quilt Guild meets at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin on the first Monday of each month at 1 p.m. The group has two to four Friday to Saturday sewing retreats each year. The quilt guild also does projects for veterans with Quilts of Valor and sews for regional women’s shelters.

More information can be obtained by contacting President Lori Willett at 660-605-0144 or Roberta Waterfield at 816-935-9650.

