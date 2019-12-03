Restricted use pesticide applicator training to be held in Trenton

In order for farmers to purchase or apply restricted use pesticides on property owned or rented by them, they must have a private pesticide applicator’s license. Obtaining a private pesticide applicator’s license or renewing a license, requires attending a training class or viewing the training video.

A program for first-time certification, and to renew certification, will be January 23, 2020, at the Alexander Student Center on the NCMC campus in Trenton. There is no charge for the 9 o’clock in the morning class. But each farm must have a copy of the Private Pesticide Applicator Training Manual. Persons attending are to take a copy of the manual or plan to purchase one at the training session.

An Ag Update will follow with information from several MU Extension agriculture and natural resource specialists. The program will conclude by noon. If you are unable to attend January 23rd, contact the local MU Extension Office for other dates and locations, or to arrange a time to view the training video.

For more information about obtaining a private pesticide applicator’s license, contact Valerie Tate, Field Specialist in Agronomy for MU Extension by email at tatev@missouri.edu or call her office in Linn County at 660-895-5123.

