Restless Road opening for Alabama at Missouri State Fair

Country trio Restless Road will open for Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 17 as part of the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, concert series at the 2024 Missouri State Fair. Tickets are $75 and $65 and are on sale now through Etix.

This announcement completes the Grandstand lineup for the 2024 Missouri State Fair. Tickets to all concerts and motorsport events are currently on sale through Etix.

The full Grandstand lineup includes:

Aug 8 Foreigner with Maggie Rose

Aug 9 Warren Zieders with special guest Wyatt Flores

Aug 10 Goo Goo Dolls with The Fray

Aug 11 MSF Shoot Out Truck & Tractor Pulls

Aug 12 Pro Pulling League

Aug 13 Tracy Lawrence with Ruby Leigh

Aug 14 Tauren Wells with Jordan Feliz

Aug 15 Ian Munsick with Creed Fisher

Aug 16 Ludacris with Dax

Aug 17 Alabama with Restless Road

Aug 18 Powri 410 Sprint Cars, B Modifieds & Super Stock Races

Visit the State Fair Grandstand page for more information.

