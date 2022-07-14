Residents to decide if a full-time prosecutor is to be established in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A measure will appear on the November ballot in Grundy County that would make the county prosecuting attorney a full-time position instead of part-time. Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett reports the ballot will ask if the office of the prosecuting attorney be made a full-time position in Grundy County.

He says a petition regarding the matter was submitted to the county clerk’s office in May with 608 signatures. About 450 signatures were required, which is about 10% of the registered voters in Grundy County. Making the position full-time would mean someone would be available for crime victims full time, and the prosecuting attorney could not have other jobs. A part-time prosecuting attorney could have other jobs.

Making the position full-time would also mean community members would have 24/7 access to a prosecuting attorney because the person in the position would not be in court elsewhere for unrelated matters. There would also be quicker prosecution of crimes and individuals going to treatment or prison faster.

There would be no tax increase if the position changed to full-time. There would be an increase in salary. He says the salary for a full-time prosecuting attorney is usually matched to associate circuit judges in the county, and that is set by the state. A part-time prosecuting attorney’s salary is based on the assessed valuation for a county.

The Grundy County prosecuting attorney is considered to be a 20-hour per week position, but they currently work 40 to 50 hours per week. He notes he had a law firm in Cameron, but he gave it up to do prosecuting attorney work.

Puckett reports he receives reports from 25 to 30 officers. Those reports come from agencies such as the Highway Patrol, Trenton Police Department, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Northwest Missouri Interagency Team Response Operation, State Technical Assistance Team, and Fire Marshal’s Office. He also receives reports from park rangers and conservation agents.

Puckett states that if someone is arrested and brought to jail, and he does not file charges within 24 hours, that person is released from jail. That also includes when the person is accused of a violent crime.

Area counties have full-time prosecuting attorneys, including Livingston, Caldwell, DeKalb, and Clinton. He believes Grundy County deserves to have law and order just as other counties.