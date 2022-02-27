Residents of Trenton and Salisbury hospitalized after crashing on Highway 41

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Residents of Trenton and Salisbury were injured when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Highway 41 north of Marshall.

A passenger, 60-year old Vickie Johnson of Salisbury, was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. The driver, 58-year old Michael Markcum of Trenton, was taken to University Hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Highway 41 north of Route NN in Saline County when the southbound SUV went off the right side of the road, traveled back across the pavement, went off the left side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels.

The SUV was demolished and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

Related