Residents of Trenton and Hale injured in Monday morning crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Residents of Trenton and Hale received minor injuries when the vehicles they were driving collided Monday morning two miles north of Wheeling.

Twenty-eight-year-old Marina Munday of Trenton was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center. The other driver, 51-year-old Travis Summers of Hale, was to seek his own medical treatment.

A trooper reported the car driven by Munday allegedly failed to halt for a stop sign and pulled into the path of the northbound pickup on Route B operated by Summers.

Both occupants were using seat belts. The Munday car was demolished, and the pickup received extensive damage.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related