Residents of Kirksville and Macon ejected from trike motorcycle near Bevier

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Residents of Kirksville and Macon sustained injuries when they were ejected from a trike motorcycle two and a half miles north of Bevier the evening of September 10th.

The Highway Patrol reports passenger 62 year old Rhonda Hargadine of Kirksville had serious injuries and was taken by an air ambulance to the University Hospital of Columbia. Driver 63 year old Le Ann Jackson of Macon received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to the University Hospital.

The trike traveled north on Route O before it ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and ejected the driver and passenger. The vehicle had moderate damage.

The Patrol notes the driver and passenger wore safety devices.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Bevier Fire Department, and Macon County Ambulance assisted.

Related