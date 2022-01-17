Residents of Bethany and Weatherby hurt in Saturday morning crash

Local News January 17, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
The highway patrol reports residents of Bethany and Weatherby were hurt late Saturday morning when a sports utility vehicle was hit from behind by car east of Weatherby while the SUV was making a right turn.

The driver of the car, 21-year old Brooke Sanuw of Bethany, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. A passenger in the sports utility vehicle, 52-year old Julie Keeter of Weatherby, refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 65-year old Faron Keeter of Pattonsurg, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened on Highway 6 at Prairie Avenue three miles east of Weatherby as the westbound SUV made a right turn and was hit from behind by the westbound car.

The car, which was demolished, came to rest on its wheels off the south side of the road. The SUV, which sustained extensive damage, came to rest on its wheels off the north side of the road.

All three occupants were wearing seat belts.

