Resident of Polo injured in crash on Interstate 35

Local News April 23, 2023 KTTN News
A Polo resident was hurt in northern Clay County when the minivan he was driving overtook and struck a pickup truck, traveled off Interstate 35 and hit a guard railing.

Ninety-two-year-old Charles Bartimus was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, 37-year-old Leopoldo Jimendez Araujo of Independence, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Friday evening on southbound I-35 near Holt when the minivan overtook and hit the pickup, causing the minivan to veer off the right side of the road and hit the guard railing.

The minivan was demolished and the pickup came to rest in the median sustaining moderate damage.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

