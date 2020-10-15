Resident of Platte City hopes to become first Democrat to represent far northern Missouri in Congress in 20-years

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Democrat running against U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, in northern Missouri battled COVID this year and says a mask mandate early on could have saved lives.

Platte City resident Gena Ross won the August Democratic nomination and is facing Graves, a dean of Missouri’s congressional delegation. Ross is an adjunct professor at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas. She’s also an assistant professor of business and American government at a Kansas City area community college.

She tells Missourinet St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ (AM 680) that she was hospitalized twice for COVID, spending a total of nine days in the hospital. She tells KFEQ host Barry Birr that her experience showed her how devastating the coronavirus is.

“Corona is wicked. It is demonic,” she says. “It has no respect of person. It’s invisible. So, just protect yourself the best that you can.”

She also criticizes President Trump, saying he didn’t take the virus seriously enough, soon enough.

Ross faces Congressman Graves next month. Graves is seeking his 11th term on Capitol Hill. The sprawling, rural district hasn’t sent a Democrat to Washington since Pat Danner. The Smithville Democrat served in Congress from 1993-2001.

The sixth congressional district is larger than nine states. It includes 36 counties and the towns of St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Trenton, Bethany, Kirksville, Hannibal, and Memphis.

Congressman Graves’ priorities on Capitol Hill have included agriculture and flood control.

