A resident of Laclede was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Laclede.

Seventy-three-year-old Madeline Wilson received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

A trooper reported the car was southbound on Olive Street when it went off the left side and struck a concrete culvert.

Vehicle damage was minor and Wilson was using a seat belt.