Resident of Hale community injured in Saturday crash; accused of DWI

A resident of the Hale community, 28-year old Megan Fisher, was hurt early Saturday when the pickup truck she was driving overturned east of Braymer in Caldwell County.

Ms. Fisher was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The accident occurred two miles east of Braymer on Route N when the eastbound pickup went off the right side of the road and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The patrol reports Fisher was accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in an accident, and not wearing a seat belt.

