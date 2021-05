Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Greentop resident was hurt Saturday evening when the UTV he was operating went off a road in Adair County and overturned in a ditch.

Fifty-nine-year-old Keith Neff was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

The crash happened on Buck Creek Road north of Kirksville when the southbound UTV went off the right side of the road and overturned in a ditch.

Neff was not wearing safety equipment with damage to the UTV described as minor.

