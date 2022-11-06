Resident of Greentop injured in Saturday crash

Local News November 6, 2022 KTTN News
A Greentop resident received serious injuries when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on a country road in northern Adair County.

Thirty-four-year-old Sagan Rae was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The accident happened Saturday morning approximately two miles northwest of the community of Sublette on Peacock Road at Buck Road. The eastbound pickup went off the right side of the road and overturned, coming to rest in a creek bed.

The pickup was demolished and the patrol report indicated Rae was wearing a seat belt.

