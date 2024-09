On Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 6:04 a.m., James Wellman, a resident at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, was pronounced dead.

Wellman, 80, was serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree statutory sodomy from Jackson County. He had been in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections since April 11, 2017.

Authorities have confirmed that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

