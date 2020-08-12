Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat winner at Missouri State Fair owned by Mercer youth

Stetson Wiss, son of Casey Wiss and Brooke Wiss, is the exhibitor of the 2020 Grand Champion Market Goat at the Missouri State Fair Youth Livestock Show. Stetson is from Lamar and is a member of the Show-Me 4-H Club. Stetson’s prize-winning Goat weighed 93 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat honor went to Grey Porter of Mercer. He is the son of Gary Porter and Lori Porter and is a member of the North Mercer FFA Chapter. Grey’s goat weighed 91 pounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, both Stetson Wiss and Grey Porter will sell their Market Goats in two of eleven lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program.

Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens

