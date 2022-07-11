Republican forum to “Meet the Candidates” set for July 25

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Republican candidate forum is scheduled in Trenton two weeks from now.

The “Meet the Candidates” event is slated for July 25th at 7 pm in the First Assembly of God activities center. Organizers report cookies and drinks will be offered at 6:30.

Local, state and national Republican candidates are to be invited.

Local candidates will be given three to five minutes to introduce themselves and present their platform. State and National candidates will have five to seven minutes.

The address for the church’s activities center is 1107 East 11th Street. The public is welcome to attend.

Becky McDonald of rural Galt is the Grundy County Republican Central Committee chairman.