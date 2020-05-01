Republican Congressional District Conventions to be held by mail

The Executive Committee of the Republican National Committee on Thursday approved the Missouri Republican Party’s request to hold its Congressional District Conventions by mail instead of in-person as originally planned.

Missouri Republican Party Chairperson Kay Hoflander says the party believes it is “prudent” to hold the district conventions by mail for the health and safety of delegates and their families. She calls it “inadvisable” to hold in-person gatherings of hundreds of people in May.

The Missouri Republican Congressional District Conventions are held in each of the state’s eight congressional districts to elect three Republican National Convention delegates and three alternates. One presidential elector is also selected. The results of the district conventions are expected to be announced by May 30th.

Delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Conventions were elected by county Republican central committees April 4th.

