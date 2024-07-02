Republican Candidates Forum Picnic set for July 25 in Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Republican Central Committee will host a Republican Candidates Forum Picnic in Trenton on July 25th from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will occur at the corner lot of Ninth and Rural Streets.

The candidate’s forum is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. State and local candidates have been invited to attend and will each have three to five minutes to speak.

A Chumbley’s smoked pork dinner and homemade ice cream by Allen and Linda Berry will be available on a donation basis. The Centerline band of Princeton will provide music before and after the forum.

The public is invited to attend and bring lawn chairs for seating.

In preparation for the event, the Grundy County Republican Central Committee will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and planning meeting with interested Republicans. These activities are scheduled for July 18th at 7 p.m. at the Grundy County GOP Headquarters located at 203 East Ninth Street, Suite B.

