Republican candidate for Livingston County Coroner enters “Not Guilty” plea in Livingston County court

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Republican candidate for Livingston County Coroner entered a plea of not guilty in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday, October 22nd to misdemeanor committing class four election offenses.

Online court information shows 37-year-old Joshua Michael Dennis of Chillicothe appeared in person and by an attorney, and he waived formal arraignment. On an oral motion of the defendant, the case was continued to December 3rd for a plea or trial setting.

A probable cause statement from Chillicothe police officer Whitney Murdock accuses Dennis of saying in a newspaper article that he would donate his first-year salary to Livingston County and do the coroner job for free to help cover any cost that may occur from the office moving. He also allegedly promised in a video that he would donate his first-year salary back to the county.

Murdock says Dennis’s statement violates the Missouri statute and is allegedly viewed as an inducement to voters.

Incumbent J. Scott Lindley is the Democratic candidate for Livingston County Coroner in the November 3rd General Election.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares