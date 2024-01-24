Republic man indicted for illegal firearm following shooting at private party

Share To Your Social Network

A Republic, Mo., man who was providing security at a private party where four individuals were injured by gunfire was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm.

Timothy Johnell Smith, 37, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Smith on Jan. 3, 2024.

The federal indictment alleges that Smith was in possession of a Bear Creek Arsenal rifle between Dec. 31, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, deputies with the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for service at a private party at The Barnhouse in Springfield on Jan. 1, 2024. Smith and his wife had been hired to provide security at the New Year’s Eve party. Deputies were arriving at the scene when another call was dispatched for shots fired at the same location.

Six people were injured; four victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals. A witness at the party told deputies that Smith had attempted to break up a fight involving several people, and had fired an AR-style rifle into the ceiling. Witnesses reported they heard four to five additional gunshots. Deputies found the rifle near a storage area on the upper level of the venue. Deputies interviewed Smith, the affidavit says, who told them he carried the AR-style rifle for “intimidation.”

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Smith has prior felony convictions for burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft of a motor vehicle.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

