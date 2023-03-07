Representative of Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to speak at Trenton Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A representative of the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission will speak at the next Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Director of Programs Lisa Colson will speak at the Riverside Country Club of Trenton on March 22nd at noon. Colson will discuss programs the agency provides to the region. She will provide information on workforce efforts, data regarding the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, and a new grant project funded by the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development to encourage entrepreneurs in Grundy County.

The cost for the luncheon on March 22nd will be $12.00 for chamber members and $13.00 for non-members.

Interested parties may RSVP to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324.

Related