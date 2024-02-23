Representative Mazzie Christensen on National Guard troops to the border and sex trafficking

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued an executive order this week to send up to 200 Missouri National Guard members and 22 Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to Texas. This is in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star mission at the Southern Border.

Second District State Representative Mazzie Christensen of Bethany thinks it is “awesome” that Parson signed the executive order to help Texas secure the United States border.

State representatives and senators met this week with a man who has a ministry related to human sex trafficking. Second District State Representative Mazzie Christensen of Bethany reports Jaco Booyens teaches people how to educate, be active, and know the signs of sex trafficking.

Governor Mike Parson has included in his budget $900,000 for the attorney general to hire someone to investigate human trafficking. She says part of the reason Booyens came to the state capitol was to determine how to hold that person accountable and find solutions.

Suicide rates have started going up, and mental health disorders have increased.

Christensen filed a bill that would prevent children from accessing pornographic websites. She says there are different roles people have in the State House and Senate, and her role is to help solve the issue of children seeing that kind of video and items of that nature before they are ready.

She thinks it would be a “wonderful thing” to happen in Missouri if her bill was passed. She comments that some websites left a state because of similar legislation passed in other states.

