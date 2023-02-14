Representative Graves announces nominations to United States military academies

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Representative Sam Graves (MO-06) has announced United States Military Service Academy nominations for students in Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District. Each year, members of Congress are tasked with selecting qualified students from their respective districts to attend one of America’s prestigious military academies.

“Once again, an incredible group of students stepped up with a desire to serve our country,” said Rep. Graves, who notified each student by phone of their nomination. “These folks are already exhibiting leadership in their schools and communities. Undoubtedly, they will make North Missouri proud at their service academies and in the future.”

The following students from across North Missouri received nominations from Congressman Graves:

Grace Hiles – US Naval Academy (Hannibal High School)

Charlie Dickman – US Naval Academy, US Air Force Academy (Saint Pius X High School)

Samantha Teufel – US Air Force Academy (Platte County High School)

Kathryn Unger – US Air Force Academy (Saint Teresa’s Academy)

Brianna Norris – US Air Force Academy (US Air Force Academy Preparatory School / Staley High School)

Clara Wallace – US Air Force Academy (Wallace Academy)

Anthony Wenson – US Air Force Academy (Liberty High School)

Carson Bender – US Air Force Academy, US Naval Academy (Park Hill High School)

Joseph Lorek – US Military Academy, US Naval Academy (Blue Springs South High School)

Jackson Stanley – US Military Academy (Park Hill South High School)

Jacob Matthews – US Military Academy (Blue Springs South High School)

Brian Humphrey Jr. – US Military Academy, US Naval Academy, US Air Force Academy (Rockhurst High School)

Anna Culross – Merchant Marine Academy (Lee’s Summit North High School)

Will Tetu – Merchant Marine Academy, US Military Academy (Park Hill High School)

The nomination system is a very competitive process. Various military academies hold extremely selective admission standards. To help in the nomination process, Rep. Graves created an Academy Nominations Review Board. The board made up of service academy graduates and citizens of the Sixth District, interviewed and reviewed all applicants before making final recommendations to Rep. Graves.

Students interested in being appointed to a service academy in the future can find out more information by contacting Graves’ district office in Kansas City or by visiting this link.

Related