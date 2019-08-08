Report presented to Trenton Park Board on Trenton Family Aquatic Center

A report on the pool was given at the Trenton Park Board meeting Wednesday evening.

Park Superintendent Jason Shuler reported a transformer blowing near Moberly Park, and a power surge caused electrical problems at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center Tuesday. He said the problem was fixed around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon which allowed the Bright Futures Trenton swim party to proceed.

Shuler announced the final day of the season for the aquatic center will be Sunday, August 11, 2019, due to school in Trenton starting August 14th. Park Board President Duane Helmandollar reported a couple of incidents have occurred regarding the pool’s high dive. He asked the Pool Committee to discuss how to make that part of the pool safer. He also asked the Facilities Committee to meet to go over rent and user agreements.

Shuler reported the Trenton Street Department assisted with repairing the rock drainage area along Bolser Street that washed out due to heavy rain. Crews poured a footing and two-foot wall for the new playground unit at the lower east side of the playground area at Moberly Park. They also assembled the playground unit and added sand and pea gravel fall material.

TMU replaced two ball field light poles, one light fixture, and several burned-out light bulbs at the sports complex.

The Trenton Park Department helped Park Board member Gary Schuett plant roses and ornamental grasses at Sesquicentennial Park. Shuler noted roses at the park got a virus last fall and were removed. Two stumps at Lake Park were also removed last week. Helmandollar said the Park Department will try to put a levy in front of where water has been cutting through at the Lake Park to hopefully stop the problem.

Shuler thought the North Central Missouri Fair went well. Most of the carnival was to leave Trenton Wednesday, and the grandstand area has been leveled. He also mentioned the Park Department is “right on the money” for what was budgeted for the department this year.