Report of smoke sends Trenton Fire Department to 1806 Bolser Street

Smoke billowing from the eaves and roof vents sent the Trenton Fire Department to a house at 1806 Bolser Street early Monday morning.

Owners were listed as Robbie and Betty Munson of the same address. An occupant was home at the time and noticed smoke but the fire department reported that there were no injuries.

A report from Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers said firefighters pulled the ceiling in the living room in order to extinguish the fire. The report described fire damage as moderate to the attic area, above the living room, and with light amounts of water and smoke damage.

The cause of the structure fire is believed to be electrical.

Others assisting the Trenton Fire Department that responded to the 911 call at 1:46 am this morning were the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, the Trenton Police Department, Grundy County Emergency Medical Services, and Trenton Municipal Utilities.