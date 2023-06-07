Trenton Light Riders Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association to hold “Run For The Son” fundraiser

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Light Riders Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will hold a Run for the Son fundraiser. A pancake breakfast will be at the Chillicothe Applebee’s on June 10th from 8 to 10 am.

All-you-can-eat pancakes will cost $8 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance in Trenton and Chillicothe from chapter members for $7 per person.

Bike blessings will be held on June 10th, and a ride will follow.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association’s website notes Run for the Son has played a role in 34.5 million salvations in 194 countries in the last 35 years.

