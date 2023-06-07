Trenton Light Riders Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association to hold “Run For The Son” fundraiser

Local News June 7, 2023June 7, 2023 KTTN News
The Trenton Light Riders Chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will hold a Run for the Son fundraiser. A pancake breakfast will be at the Chillicothe Applebee’s on June 10th from 8 to 10 am.

All-you-can-eat pancakes will cost $8 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance in Trenton and Chillicothe from chapter members for $7 per person.

Bike blessings will be held on June 10th, and a ride will follow.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association’s website notes Run for the Son has played a role in 34.5 million salvations in 194 countries in the last 35 years.

