Reminder: Route 190 west of Chillicothe set to close Wednesday, July 29, 2020

A bridge deck replacement project, led by contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, has been active since early March on Route 190 at the Thompson River Bridge just west of Chillicothe.

Up to this point, bridge construction has been staged to allow one lane of traffic over the bridge, with a 10-foot width restriction. For the casting of the bridge deck, however, a full closure of the roadway is required.

Crews will close Route 190 at the Thompson River Bridge on Wednesday, July 29, at 8 p.m. Emergency vehicles ONLY will be permitted to cross the bridge beginning the morning of July 30. Non-emergency traffic will not be permitted to use the bridge until Saturday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m. The extended closure for non-emergency traffic is in order to allow the concrete on the new driving surface to completely cure. When the bridge reopens, it will again be open to only one lane, with the 10-foot width restriction in place.

A signed detour will be in place from July 29 through Aug. 1 directing motorists over Route 190, U.S. Route 65, and Route 6 through Trenton and Jamesport.

Contractors plan to have the bridge open to two-way traffic by Thanksgiving. As with all construction, work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Reddit Share Pin Share 21 Shares