Relief efforts for Nebraska flood victims have local collection sites

Donations of cleaning supplies, paper items, and non-perishable food can be dropped off at locations in Chillicothe and Gallatin to provide relief to Fremont and North Bend, Nebraska, which have been affected by flooding.

Donations for Show Nebraska MO Love can be dropped off at the Chillicothe Hy-Vee and Dungy’s Market of Gallatin through March 29th.

State Representative Rusty Black notes donations will also be accepted at a trailer at the Livingston County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Items needed include garbage bags, bleach, empty spray bottles, gloves, trash or sump pumps, buckets, rags, mops, push brooms, scoop shovels, fans, paper towels, toilet paper, dish soap, diapers, feminine products, bottled water, paper plates, utensils, and bread.

Monetary donations will also be accepted on the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation website by clicking on the Ways to Give tab. Individuals wishing to write a check should make it out to Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation and mail it to Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, Attention Disaster Relief Fund, Post Office Box 80299, Lincoln, Nebraska 68501.

Questions about Show Nebraska (NE) MO Love should be directed to Taylor Croy at 660-214-0728, Sue Bachman at 660-247-2110, or Samantha Graves at 660-973-2881.