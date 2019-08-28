“Relics of the Past” the theme for 2019 Spickard Fall Festival

The Spickard Fall Festival will be held in September with activities for the “Relics of the Past” themed event beginning with exhibit check-in at the Wise Community Center the afternoon of September 12th from 3 to 6 o’clock.

Activities September 13th will include a country store in the Wise Building starting at 8 o’clock in the morning, exhibit check-in from 8 o’clock to noon, a balloon launch at the Spickard School at 1 o’clock, and a meal sponsored by the Trenton branch of the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri at 6 o’clock. The menu will include sloppy joes, hot dogs, and polish sausage. The cost will be $7 for adults and $3.50 for children 12 years old and younger. Other activities planned for that Friday include a cakewalk at 7 o’clock, the crowning of royalty at 8 o’clock, and a talent contest show at 8:30. First place in the talent show will receive $75, second place $50, and third place $25.

September 14th’s activities will include a fair board food booth in the park starting at 7 o’clock in the morning, a country store in the Wise Building beginning at 8 o’clock, exhibits open from 8 to 4:30, a kiddie parade at 10 o’clock and adult parade at 11 o’clock, children’s games in the park at 1 o’clock, and a baby show in the park for children from newborn to three years old at 3 o’clock. The cost to enter the baby show is $2. A barbecue pork and beef supper will be served at 5 o’clock. The cost will be $8 for adults and $3.50 for children 12 years old and younger. The Country Style Gary Elder Band will perform at 7 o’clock. There will be a drawing for prizes at 9 o’clock.

A 50/50 drawing will be held that Friday night at 9 o’clock and Saturday night at 10 o’clock. Tickets will cost one for $1 and six for $5. Participants must be present to win.

The Spickard Fall Festival will conclude the night of September 15th with a church service in the city park at 7 o’clock with local talent. Refreshments will be served after the service.

Activities will be held at the school in case of rain and those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs for activities at the park.

More information can be obtained by contacting Lewis Griffin at 485-6756 or Maggie George at 485-5322.