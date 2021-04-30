Registrations now open for annual Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce has announced registration is open for Chautauqua in the Park. The event is scheduled to be at Simpson Park in Chillicothe on September 11th and 12th.

Vendors can register at THIS LINK. Once online registration is complete, artisans and crafters will need to submit vendor photos to [email protected] or mail them to the chamber at Post Office Box 407 in Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

The deadline is June 1st for returning vendors to receive their 2019 spot. The regular deadline is July 31st for entry without a late fee.

Questions about Chautauqua in the Park should be directed to the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-646-4050.

