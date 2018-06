Registration forms are being accepted for the 22nd Annual Trenton Marching Festival.

The festival, which was formerly known as the Missouri Day Marching Festival, will be held October 20th during the Missouri Day Festival weekend. The event will include four competition areas: field competition, parade competition, indoor percussion, and auxiliary and color guard. There is no limit to the number of entries for this year.

Registration forms and other information can be found at the event website.

