Registration for the Missouri Farm Bureau Tractor Cruise is now open

The Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is holding its ninth-annual Keep Missouri Farming Tractor Cruise on July 16, 2022. Tractors will travel an out-and-back route that starts and finishes at Maysville High School in DeKalb County with a stop at the Tri-County Alternative Energy Museum for lunch.

“This event serves as an opportunity for Northwest Missouri farmers and ranchers to come together for fun and fellowship,” said Jason Kurtz, MOFB Board of Directors member. “It’s been a challenging spring, as we have all battled both the supply chain and weather conditions to stay on course, so this will be a great chance for all those who work in agriculture to support each other.”

The tractor cruise will begin at 10 a.m. Entry fees are $35 for open-station tractors and $50 for air-conditioned cab tractors and include a Missouri Farm Bureau gift, an event photo, lunch, and snacks. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at 601 W. Main Street, Maysville, MO, 64469.

Spectators can view the tractors up close at the lunch stop in King City at noon. A pork lunch will be available to non-participants for $10 per adult and $5 per child.

The Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture was established in 1996 to provide a dedicated funding source for agricultural education and leadership development programs.

Registration information, sponsorship information, and official rules are available on the Missouri Farm Bureau website.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Farm Bureau)