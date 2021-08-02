Registration for students at Gallatin R-5 School District begins August 10, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 School District announces specifics regarding student registration.

For the Gallatin Elementary School, registration involving new students – including pre-kindergarten and kindergarten – is August 10.

There are registration dates and times for the 11th and 12th graders at Gallatin High school. On August 11th, seniors register from 9 to 11 o’clock and juniors register from 1 to 3 o’clock. On August 12th, sophomores register from 9 to 11 o’clock and freshmen from 1 to 3 o’clock. High School Principal Brent Burke reports another opportunity for students to register on August 12th is in the evening hours of 5 until 7 o’clock. He described it as an opportunity for students to turn in enrollment forms, make changes in class schedules, check out the lockers, and tour the building.

Gallatin Middle School student registrations are on the same dates with eighth-graders registering from 9 to 11 and seventh-graders from 1 to 3 on the 11th of August. Then on August 12th, it’s sixth-graders 9 to 11 and fifth-graders from 1 to 3 o’clock.

Registration forms are available on the Gallatin School District website The link on the website is under “HS Counselor” to access the forms.

