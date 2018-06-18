Registration date for Girl Scouts announced

A registration date and time has been announced for those interested in learning about Girl Scouts and/or those who want to join a troop.

The kindergarten and first-grade registration event is on Tuesday, June 26th at First Christian Church in Trenton. This is described as a drop by event held from 5:30 until 6:30.

Anyone with questions may contact Shana Norris of Trenton, the membership manager for seven area counties including Grundy. Her phone number is 816-945-9084 and her email is [email protected]

