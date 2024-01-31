Registered sex offender sentenced to 10 years in prison for St. Louis gun crime

Share To Your Social Network

A registered sex offender caught by St. Louis police with a gun during a domestic dispute was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

Mario Long, 53, was arrested at a home in the 4600 block of Louisiana Avenue on Aug. 6, 2020, by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers. Long’s then-girlfriend had locked him out of the house during a dispute. He then shattered the glass on the home’s front door, assaulted his girlfriend, got a gun from a bedroom, and pointed it at his girlfriend and her daughter, according to evidence and testimony at Long’s trial in August. The jury found Long guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Long is a convicted felon and is barred from possessing a gun. His prior convictions include unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault, child molestation, statutory rape, and statutory sodomy.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Catherine Hoag and John Ware prosecuted the case.

