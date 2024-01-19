Registered sex offender in St. Charles pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

Share To Your Social Network

A registered sex offender from St. Charles, Missouri on Thursday admitted possessing child pornography and contacting a child via Snapchat.

Ronald L. Thurber, 73, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to possession of child pornography as a prior offender. He admitted searching for child sexual abuse material online and possessing that material in a Google account. He also had hundreds of pictures and videos on his laptop computer and cell phone. Investigators have identified the child victims in 190 of those files.

Thurber also admitted masturbating while corresponding with a 10-year-old in Washington state via Snapchat.

Thurber was required to register as a sex offender after being convicted in a 1979 rape and sodomy case in St. Louis County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The investigation began after the material in his Google account triggered multiple tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Thurber is scheduled to be sentenced on April 3. The charge is punishable by between 10 and 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both prison and a fine.

The FBI and the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

