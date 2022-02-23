Registered sex offender in Missouri sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child porn

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that James Taylor, age 45, of Doniphan, Missouri, was sentenced to 120 months or 10 years in federal prison for the offense of Possession of Child Pornography.

Taylor appeared for his sentencing hearing before United States District Judge Matthew T. Schelp at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to court documents, law enforcement officials responded to Taylor’s residence in March 2021 after receiving a cyber tip that he was using Facebook to upload files containing child pornography.

During an examination of Taylor’s mobile phone, investigators discovered several images of child pornography. At his guilty plea hearing in 2021, Taylor admitted that he used his mobile phone to obtain the images over the internet. At the time of this investigation, Taylor was already required to register as a sex offender after a 1998 conviction from the State of Illinois for Criminal Sexual Abuse.

After serving his 120-month sentence, Taylor will be placed on a lifetime term of supervised release. He will also be required to continue registering as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the SEMO Cybercrimes Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

